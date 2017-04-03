Arizona Lawmakers Move Country Closer to Constitutional Convention: What It Means
When the United States had its first and last constitutional convention in 1787, Arizona was still part of what was then northern Mexico. Now it's the ninth state to call for a constitutional convention for a balanced-budget amendment, playing a role in what could be a fundamental reshaping of American policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Sat
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC