Arizona House give initial OK to texting while driving ban for teens

The Arizona House has given initial approval to legislation banning texting or other cellphone use by drivers with only a learner's permit or during the first six months teenagers have a regular license - a major move after years of failed efforts to make even small steps to address distracted driving. The measure by Sen. Karen Fann of Prescott now needs only a formal House vote before heading to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk for his consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.