Arizona Congresswoman Takes Credit For Keeping Plant That Makes Tomahawk Missiles Open

Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally says her efforts to save the Tomahawk missile program over the past few years allowed the U.S. Navy to complete the strikes on the Syrian airfield Thursday. President Donald Trump's air strike, which crippled the airfield in Syria, relied on one of the most advanced missiles in the U.S. arsenal, but the program was nearly canceled under the budget drawdowns over the past few years.

