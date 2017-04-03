Arizona community solicits designs for firefighter memorial
In this June 30, 2013, file photo, the Yarnell Hill Fire burns in Glenn Ilah near Yarnell, Ariz. Artists from around the country are being asked to submit proposals for a memorial to honor the 19 Arizona men who died fighting a fire nearly four years ago.
