Arizona Appeals Court: Medical Marijuana on College Campuses Is Not a Crime

13 hrs ago

A 2012 Arizona law that erased legal protections for medical-marijuana holders on college campuses has been found unconstitutional by the state Court of Appeals. At the same time, the court tossed the conviction of Arizona State University student Andre Maestas, who was charged under the law in 2015 with felony cannabis possession by the office of Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery.

