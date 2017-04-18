Arizona Amends State Disabilities Act...

Arizona Amends State Disabilities Act to Protect Businesses From Drive-by Lawsuits

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey just signed into law an amendment to the Arizonans with Disabilities Act designed to make it more difficult to bring lawsuits against businesses based on claims that they are not accessible to individuals with disabilities. The amendment requires potential plaintiffs to give business owners notice of alleged access violations and allows businesses 30-90 days to correct the issues before a lawsuit can be filed.

