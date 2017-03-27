Arizona abortion bill foes to governo...

Arizona abortion bill foes to governor for consideration

The Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature has passed a bill toughening and expanding an existing abortion law, the latest action in its yearslong string of anti-abortion measures. It's expected to be signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, a staunch abortion opponent.

