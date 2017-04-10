Another Yuma judge chosen to fill vacancy on Arizona Court of Appeals

On Wednesday Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Presiding Yuma County Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz to serve on Division 1 of the Arizona Court of Appeals, which reviews cases from superior courts across the state. A Yuma judge is one of two judges who have been chosen to serve on Division 1 of the Arizona Court of Appeals, which reviews cases from superior courts across the state.

