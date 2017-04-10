Another Yuma judge chosen to fill vacancy on Arizona Court of Appeals
On Wednesday Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Presiding Yuma County Superior Court Judge Maria Elena Cruz to serve on Division 1 of the Arizona Court of Appeals, which reviews cases from superior courts across the state. A Yuma judge is one of two judges who have been chosen to serve on Division 1 of the Arizona Court of Appeals, which reviews cases from superior courts across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Water Park Survey
|Apr 1
|billwj0516
|1
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|43
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Mar 28
|You lost
|12
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC