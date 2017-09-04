Agriculture Glance 4-9-17

The Arizona Department of Agriculture will present a pesticide safety trainer refresher course Monday for current trainers, certified applicators and pest control advisors from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Spanish and from 1 to 4:45 p.m. in English. A pesticide safety trainer workshop is available for new trainers and trainers with expired certificates from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spanish and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in English.

