8 Arizona Artists Provide Awards for 2017 Governor's Arts Awards Honorees

Eight Arizona artists representing a range of mediums from Flagstaff, Gold Canyon, the Hopi reservation, Phoenix, Prescott and Tucson will provide awards for recipients of 2017 Governor's Arts Awards. The awards will be presented at the 36th annual Governor's Arts Awards dinner and celebration on May 4 at the Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.

