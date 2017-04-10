5 Arizona Breweries to Check Out During Your Next Weekend Getaway

There's nothing quite like the sound of the open road, cranking the tunes and mentally ejecting from the day to day working life for a weekend of fun. Phoenix residents love to venture out to cooler spots as the weather heats up, and what better reason to get out of town than to check out a new brewery...or five? No matter where your plans take you, we have the perfect Arizona watering hole for you to check out while you're there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.