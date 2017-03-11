Why do people still talk about the Phoenix Lights? The truth may be out there, but at this point, the journey is the story. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mxHXUj A witness describes encounter with the "Phoenix Lights" 20 years ago and and its lasting impact at the UFO Congress in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.