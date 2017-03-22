Who suffers, flourishes most in Arizona under new Republican health care bill?
Yuma, located in the southwestern part of the state, would be the most affected city in the nation should Affordable Care Act subsidies be replaced with the Republican health care tax credit plan. According to a recent study , Yuma ranked first among cities that would be negatively affected by President Trump's plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|18 hr
|Fed Up
|1
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|41
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|Mar 14
|Special Olympics ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC