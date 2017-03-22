Who decides to mail you that speed-camera ticket -- the police or camera operators? Valley cities hire companies to operate and manage photo enforcement cameras, but some offer more freedom than others. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mPV2VS In Arizona, 11 cities and towns have red-light cameras, and 13 communities have speeding cameras, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.