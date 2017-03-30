What the public isn't told about high-performing charter schools in Arizona

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump's first federal budget proposal seeks a $168 million increase for charter schools, which is a 50 percent funding increase from the current level set by the previous Obama administration. For Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, charters are one tool in the school choice tool box that they say will be front and center of their education reform agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.