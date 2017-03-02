Vote in Arizona freeway-sign message contest
Now down to 20 out of more than 6,700 submissions, you can help the Arizona Department of Transportation pick winners.
Arizona Discussions
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Wed
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
