Vacancies limit $34 billion retirement system board
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has allowed so many vacancies on the board overseeing the nearly $35 billion retirement pension fund covering the majority of state, city and county workers that it has been unable to do any substantive work since November. The Arizona State Retirement System board has only four of nine seats filled.
