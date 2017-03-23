University of California is moving fo...

University of California is moving forward with Mexican initiative, regardless of Trump actions

1 hr ago Read more: ImmigrationProf Blog

Teresa Watanabe for the Los Angeles Times reports that University of California President Janet Napolitano is headed to Mexico next week to reassure leaders there that UC remains committed to academic collaboration - even if some of it, such as climate change research, is at risk under the Trump administration. In an interview, Napolitano said she would build on the UC-Mexico Initiative she launched in 2014 despite President Trump's plans to build a border wall, increase immigration enforcement and reduce federal research funding.

