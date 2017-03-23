University of California is moving forward with Mexican initiative, regardless of Trump actions
Teresa Watanabe for the Los Angeles Times reports that University of California President Janet Napolitano is headed to Mexico next week to reassure leaders there that UC remains committed to academic collaboration - even if some of it, such as climate change research, is at risk under the Trump administration. In an interview, Napolitano said she would build on the UC-Mexico Initiative she launched in 2014 despite President Trump's plans to build a border wall, increase immigration enforcement and reduce federal research funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ImmigrationProf Blog.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Fri
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Thu
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC