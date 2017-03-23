Uber Grounds Self-Driving Car Fleet A...

Uber Grounds Self-Driving Car Fleet After Serious Arizona Crash

Uber is suspending its entire self-driving car program while it investigates a serious crash of one of its vehicles in Arizona. Uber confirmed the accident after a photo was posted on Twitter showing an Uber SUV Volvo on its side next to another dented car with broken windows.

