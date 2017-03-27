Triassic World: Petrified Forest National Park
The colorful rock layers of northeastern Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park form a visual display of eroded badlands , dating to the Triassic. Petrified Forest is known for its treasure trove of fossilized logs, exposed after eons of erosion by wind and water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vogel Talks RVing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 24
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC