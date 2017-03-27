Think twice about those reusable bags

Think twice about those reusable bags

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

We tend to scrub our bathrooms down, and we wipe down the kitchen counters after every time we prepare a meal. Dishes get washed, and we often sweep those floors, especially after one of Yuma's windstorms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 24 Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 16 Texxy 193,139
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC