The Latest: Anti-abortion bill heads ...

The Latest: Anti-abortion bill heads to Gov. Ducey

14 hrs ago

The Latest on a bill that would require doctors who perform abortions to try to revive fetuses showing any signs of life. : The Arizona Legislature has passed legislation that would oblige doctors who perform abortions to try to revive fetuses that show any signs of life and to have the needed equipment on hand.

