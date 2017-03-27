The Latest: Anti-abortion bill heads to Gov. Ducey
The Latest on a bill that would require doctors who perform abortions to try to revive fetuses showing any signs of life. : The Arizona Legislature has passed legislation that would oblige doctors who perform abortions to try to revive fetuses that show any signs of life and to have the needed equipment on hand.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|Tue
|You lost
|12
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 24
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
