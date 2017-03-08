Texas Medical Center CEO lone finalist for education job in Arizona
Dr. Bobby Robbins, president and CEO of the Texas Medical Center Corp., is the lone finalist for the president job at the University of Arizona in Tucson, according to media reports.
