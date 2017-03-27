STAR/LINKS program for autistic stude...

STAR/LINKS program for autistic students sees success at Gila Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yuma Sun

March is autism awareness month, and the Yuma Union High School District is participating in the Arizona Statewide Autism Project, which trains special educators to bring evidence-based instructional strategies to the classroom. "I have loved implementing the STAR/LINKS program into our classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 18 hr Coultergeist 43
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Mar 28 You lost 12
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC