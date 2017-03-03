Salt River Project is ending a program that allowed customers to pay a premium to support solar energy, and has replaced it with a program that supports solar, wind, geothermal and biomass energy. SRP changes solar program to 'EarthWise' program Salt River Project is ending a program that allowed customers to pay a premium to support solar energy, and has replaced it with a program that supports solar, wind, geothermal and biomass energy.

