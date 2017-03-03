SRP changes solar program to 'EarthWise' program
Salt River Project is ending a program that allowed customers to pay a premium to support solar energy, and has replaced it with a program that supports solar, wind, geothermal and biomass energy. SRP changes solar program to 'EarthWise' program Salt River Project is ending a program that allowed customers to pay a premium to support solar energy, and has replaced it with a program that supports solar, wind, geothermal and biomass energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|1 hr
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC