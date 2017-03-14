So Are Your AZ Politicians Supporting...

So Are Your AZ Politicians Supporting Trumpcare?

Tucson Weekly

The Congressional Budget Office's Trumpcare score has been all over the headlines in recent days, so by now, you know the basics: The winners are America's wealthiest citizens, who will pocket a nice tax cut, and the losers are folks on the end of the economic spectrum, who will likely lose their Medicaid coverage or find that private insurance is now too expensive to afford. Hey, freedom isn't free, people.

