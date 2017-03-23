Self-driving cars: Ariz. crash leads ...

Self-driving cars: Ariz. crash leads Uber to suspend program

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

View Caption Hide Caption A rollover crash in Arizona has led Uber Technologies Inc. to suspend its self-driving car program there while it investigates what happened, an Uber spokesman said Saturday. "We are continuing to look into this incident and can confirm we had no backseat passengers in the vehicle," a spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Fri Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Fri VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 16 Texxy 193,139
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC