Report: Arizona school districts spen...

Report: Arizona school districts spending less in the classroom

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Arizona school districts overall spent less of the money they received last year in the classroom than in any of the 16 years the state has been keeping track, according to a report from the Arizona Auditor General's Office. The new report out Wednesday found that just 53.5 cents out of every dollar spent to educate Arizona youngsters in 2015 went for instruction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 4 Righty01 193,132
Opiates and others Available NOW Mar 4 didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer Mar 3 Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 26 oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC