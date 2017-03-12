Record high in Arizona, California, N...

Record high in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah

Read more: KSL-TV

In Arizona, Phoenix hit 95 degrees, beating by one degree the record high that had held for 10 years. Meanwhile, Yuma reached a high of 96 degrees and Kingman saw 83 degrees, both tying their 110-year-old records set last century in 1907.

