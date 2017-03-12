Record high in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah
In Arizona, Phoenix hit 95 degrees, beating by one degree the record high that had held for 10 years. Meanwhile, Yuma reached a high of 96 degrees and Kingman saw 83 degrees, both tying their 110-year-old records set last century in 1907.
