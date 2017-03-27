Poll: Arizonans Reject Medical Malpra...

Poll: Arizonans Reject Medical Malpractice Bill

A new poll shows 67 percent of Arizonans oppose legislation to limit judgments in medical malpractice cases. March 29, 2017 PHOENIX - More than two-thirds of Arizonans reject a bill proposed in Congress to make it much harder to sue for medical malpractice, according to a new poll.

