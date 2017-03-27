Poll: Arizonans Reject Medical Malpractice Bill
A new poll shows 67 percent of Arizonans oppose legislation to limit judgments in medical malpractice cases. March 29, 2017 PHOENIX - More than two-thirds of Arizonans reject a bill proposed in Congress to make it much harder to sue for medical malpractice, according to a new poll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|You lost
|12
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 24
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC