Planned Parenthood Advocates Show Support in Southern Arizona

According to a press release from Planned Parenthood Advocate of Southern Arizona today, in response to the House GOP introducing the Affordable Care Act repeal bill in favor of TrumpCare, petitions in support of Planned Parenthood will be delivered today, Wednesday, March 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Congresswoman Martha McSally's Tucson office, 4400 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 600. From the release: Today as part of the growing response to the House GOP officially introducing their ACA repeal bill, which also contains provisions blocking patients access to Planned Parenthood, Planned Parenthood supporters in Arizona will take action and deliver petitions to Rep. Martha McSally's office in Tucson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tucson Weekly.