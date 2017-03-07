Phoenix's 10 most memorable TV news anchors
Phoenix's 10 most memorable TV news anchors Who are the 10 most memorable anchors in Phoenix TV history? We count them down. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mAoTpy From Kent Dana to Bill Close and Patti Kirkpatrick, here's a look back at some of the best local newscasters to grace metro Phoenix screens since the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|14 hr
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 4
|Righty01
|193,132
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC