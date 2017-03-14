Package of bills to ease court fees held up at Arizona Legislature
The measure is met with bipartisan support, and is viewed as the most concerted step toward criminal justice reform in recent memory. Package of bills to ease court fees held up at Arizona Legislature The measure is met with bipartisan support, and is viewed as the most concerted step toward criminal justice reform in recent memory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|41
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|15 hr
|Special Olympics ...
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC