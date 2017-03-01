One of Arizona's best hotels has been...

One of Arizona's best hotels has been sold for $97M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

One of Arizona's best hotels has been purchased with the intention of turning it into a chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its a Pearl Party!! 10 hr Mylovelypearls 1
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 26 oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 24 Eduardo 3
Fox and 20th Century Fox Feb 20 Melo 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) Feb 17 GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC