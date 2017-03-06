NKorea: US-SKorea exercises leading to 'nuclear disaster'

North Korea on Monday fired four banned ballistic missiles that flew about 1,000 kil... The world's most famous sled dog race has started, with mushers leaving Fairbanks, Alaska, and embarking on a nearly 1,000-mile trek across the wilderness. The world's most famous sled dog race has started, with mushers leaving Fairbanks, Alaska, and embarking on a nearly 1,000-mile trek across the wilderness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.