News 42 mins ago 8:51 p.m.Texting while driving ban heads to House floor

Texting while driving ban heads to House floor

After passionate testimony from victims in crashes that involved texting and driving, the Texas House Transportation Committee unanimously passed through a bill that would ban texting while driving in the state. "I lost my child to texting and driving," said Joyce Osborne."

