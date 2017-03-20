New Mexico man guilty in Arizona Medi...

New Mexico man guilty in Arizona Medicaid billing scheme

The conviction of the operator of a New Mexico medical transportation company marks the latest incident of health care fraud involving false billings by transport companies to Arizona's Medicaid program. Farmington resident Cory Werito pleaded guilty Thursday in a federal court in Albuquerque in a case involving fraudulent billings to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System through his medical transportation company.

