More than a dozen Cactus League fans ...

More than a dozen Cactus League fans treated Monday for heat illness

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Baseball fans from several cities in the Midwest and Northeast are relieved to have escaped the cold and snow for a few days in the Arizona sun. Meanwhile, the medical station at the Peoria Sports Complex treated 15 people on Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 1 min Jan Brewers Medicaid 40
News Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi... 8 hr Special Olympics ... 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Opiates and others Available NOW Mar 4 didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer Mar 3 Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC