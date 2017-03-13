More than a dozen Cactus League fans treated Monday for heat illness
Baseball fans from several cities in the Midwest and Northeast are relieved to have escaped the cold and snow for a few days in the Arizona sun. Meanwhile, the medical station at the Peoria Sports Complex treated 15 people on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|40
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|8 hr
|Special Olympics ...
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC