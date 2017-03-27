More Snowbirds are Heading off the Be...

More Snowbirds are Heading off the Beaten Path

Read more: RV Business

The Phoenix and Tucson areas are loaded with RV parks and resorts that cater to snowbirds with organized activities and special events to keep them entertained throughout the winter season. But venture out into some of the more remote areas of the Grand Canyon State and you'll find people like 68-year-old Ted Werner of Connecticut, according to a report by Woodall's Campground Management , sister publication of RVBusiness .

