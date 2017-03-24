Mesa could be first city in Arizona to privatize jail operations
Mesa is negotiating a contract with CoreCivic to transport and house misdemeanor offenders as an alternative to paying growing Maricopa County jail costs. Mesa could be first city in Arizona to privatize jail operations Mesa is negotiating a contract with CoreCivic to transport and house misdemeanor offenders as an alternative to paying growing Maricopa County jail costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Fri
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC