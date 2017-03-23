'Lining their own pockets': Pharma fi...

'Lining their own pockets': Pharma firm gives $500,000 to fight...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

'Lining their own pockets': Pharma firm gives $500,000 to fight legal weed - then gets the OK on synthetic pot A pharmaceutical company that provided significant financial support for the opposition against legal marijuana in Arizona last year received approval from the DEA this week for a synthetic marijuana drug, the Washington Post reports . Insys Therapeutics won preliminary approval for Syndros, a synthetic form of THC that treats vomiting and nausea in cancer and AIDS patients; the drug was approved by the FDA last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 11 hr Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... 20 hr VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Thu yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 16 Texxy 193,139
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC