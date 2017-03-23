'Lining their own pockets': Pharma firm gives $500,000 to fight legal weed - then gets the OK on synthetic pot A pharmaceutical company that provided significant financial support for the opposition against legal marijuana in Arizona last year received approval from the DEA this week for a synthetic marijuana drug, the Washington Post reports . Insys Therapeutics won preliminary approval for Syndros, a synthetic form of THC that treats vomiting and nausea in cancer and AIDS patients; the drug was approved by the FDA last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.