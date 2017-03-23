'Lining their own pockets': Pharma firm gives $500,000 to fight...
'Lining their own pockets': Pharma firm gives $500,000 to fight legal weed - then gets the OK on synthetic pot A pharmaceutical company that provided significant financial support for the opposition against legal marijuana in Arizona last year received approval from the DEA this week for a synthetic marijuana drug, the Washington Post reports . Insys Therapeutics won preliminary approval for Syndros, a synthetic form of THC that treats vomiting and nausea in cancer and AIDS patients; the drug was approved by the FDA last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|20 hr
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Thu
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC