Justice Gould takes oath at investiture in Yuma
Arizona Supreme Court's newest judge,a Justice Andrew W. Gould celebrated his formal investiture in a swearing-in ceremony Friday in a courtroom at the Yuma Justice Center, where he took his oath of office and accepted his robe and gavel. Prior to his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Justice Gould spent 11 years as a Judge of the Superior Court in Yuma County, where he served as both Associate Presiding Judge and Presiding Judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Faith
|193,135
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|41
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|Tue
|Special Olympics ...
|2
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC