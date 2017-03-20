Justice Gould takes oath at investitu...

Justice Gould takes oath at investiture in Yuma

Arizona Supreme Court's newest judge,a Justice Andrew W. Gould celebrated his formal investiture in a swearing-in ceremony Friday in a courtroom at the Yuma Justice Center, where he took his oath of office and accepted his robe and gavel. Prior to his appointment to the Court of Appeals, Justice Gould spent 11 years as a Judge of the Superior Court in Yuma County, where he served as both Associate Presiding Judge and Presiding Judge.

