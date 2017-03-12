Joni Sledge of R&B group Sister Sledge has died at 60
The founder of the family act famous for '70s disco anthem 'We Are Family' was discovered dead Friday at home in Arizona. A cause of death isn't known yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Texxy
|193,133
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC