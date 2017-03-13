'It will simply devastate lives': Jan Brewer paints...
Responding to reports that the GOP plan to replace Obamacare will cause 380,000 people in in Arizona to lose their Medicaid insurance coverage, former Governor Jan Brewer broke ranks with her fellow Republicans saying loss of coverage would "devastate lives." In an interview with The State , Brewer who has been none of President Donald Trump's biggest backers, said the plan proposed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, weighs "weighs heavy on my heart".
