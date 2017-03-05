How a tax-cut bill met its demise at ...

How a tax-cut bill met its demise at the Arizona Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

How a tax-cut bill met its demise at the Arizona Legislature Members in Arizona's Republican-controlled House did something unusual on Thursday: They killed a major tax break. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lswPZU Arizona lawmakers killed a bill designed to keep Arizona competitive in the race for manufacturing businesses, citing a host of objections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat Righty01 193,132
Opiates and others Available NOW Sat didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer Fri Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 26 oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
Fox and 20th Century Fox Feb 20 Melo 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC