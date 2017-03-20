Higher premiums trigger decline in Ar...

Higher premiums trigger decline in Arizona insurance signups

Read more: Star Tribune

A doubling of individual health insurance premiums in Arizona for 2017 triggered a sharp decline in Affordable Care Act signups among people who don't qualify for tax credits that offset their costs, according to a new analysis. The review by University of Arizona health insurance expert Dr. Daniel Derksen of data released by the federal government last week shows a 23 percent decrease in enrollment by that group.

