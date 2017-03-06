Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for daylight-saving time
Only in Arizona: Who would want the summer sun to continue into the evening hours in our blazing hot state? Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for daylight-saving time Only in Arizona: Who would want the summer sun to continue into the evening hours in our blazing hot state? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2n8fUIE Only in Arizona: Who would want the summer sun to continue into the evening hours in our blazing hot state? Rest easy if you're new to Arizona. You don't have to worry about moving your clock forward for daylight saving time.
