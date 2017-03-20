Hayden-Winkelman students do well at Gila County Science Fair
On March 7, 2017, Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District had 50 students combined from Hayden High School and Leonor Hambly K-8 compete in multiple categories at the Gila County Science Fair in Miami. Two categories had first place wins, sending them to compete in the State Science Fair of Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Copper Basin News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|34 min
|Ice Man
|193,137
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|41
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|Mar 14
|Special Olympics ...
|2
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC