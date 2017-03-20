Hayden-Winkelman students do well at ...

Hayden-Winkelman students do well at Gila County Science Fair

On March 7, 2017, Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District had 50 students combined from Hayden High School and Leonor Hambly K-8 compete in multiple categories at the Gila County Science Fair in Miami. Two categories had first place wins, sending them to compete in the State Science Fair of Arizona.

