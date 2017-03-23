Governor signs tax cut for airlines, at expense of Phoenix
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature have given airlines a big tax break, but it comes at the expense of the city of Phoenix. Legislation signed by the Republican governor Thursday will cap the amount of jet fuel Phoenix is allowed to tax for each large carrier, costing the city about $2 million a year and benefiting American Airlines and Southwest Airlines in particular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 24
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC