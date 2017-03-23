Governor signs tax cut for airlines, ...

Governor signs tax cut for airlines, at expense of Phoenix

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature have given airlines a big tax break, but it comes at the expense of the city of Phoenix. Legislation signed by the Republican governor Thursday will cap the amount of jet fuel Phoenix is allowed to tax for each large carrier, costing the city about $2 million a year and benefiting American Airlines and Southwest Airlines in particular.

