Gorgeous Singing and Hilarious Hijinks Abound In Arizona Opera's Season Finale CINDERELLA
Arizona Opera is pleased to present its 2016/2017 season finale, Cinderella . Composed by well-known Italian opera icon Gioachino Rossini of Barber of Seville fame, this production is sure to dazzle both opera regulars and newcomers.
